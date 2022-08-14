RESULTS: Kilsheelan-Kilcash up and running as county football championship continues

Six games took place in the county football championship last night.

In the senior grade, Moyle Rovers made it two from two when they beat Rockwell Rovers 0-13 to 1-06.

Elsewhere in group 2, Kilsheelan-Kilcash got their first points on the board with a 3-15 to 0-11 win over Drom-Inch whilst in Group 4, Arravale Rovers were 2-09 to 0-11 winners over Éire Óg Annacarty.





In the intermediate grade, Ballina suffered their first loss since they were promoted. They were beaten by Mullinahone on a final score of 2-10 to 0-08.

Elsewhere, Galtee Rovers had a 3-13 to 0-08 win over Golden-Kilfeacle whilst Fethard beat JK Brackens B 3-10 to 1-10.

The final four games of round two of the county football championships throw-in this afternoon.

Three games take place in the senior grade, with all three getting underway at 2.30pm.

Cahir take on Killenaule in Fethard, Bansha is the venue for Aherlow vs Ardfinnan whilst in Cashel, Ballyporeen take on JK Brackens.

There’s one game in intermediate championship today, it’s in Monroe at 2.30pm where Clonmel Commercials B take on Clonmel Óg.