RESULTS: Grangemockler/Ballyneale eliminated from Munster Championship whilst Boherlahan-Dualla progress to Junior B football final

It wasn’t to be for Grangemockler/Ballyneale today in the Munster Junior hurling championship.

They were taking on Ballygiblin in their quarter-final tie in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

The South Tipp side led by two points at half-time on a scoreline of 0-07 to 0-05.





However, two second half goals for the reigning Munster Junior champions saw Ballygiblin beat the Tipp men on a scoreline of 2-10 to 0-11.

Meanwhile, Boherlahan-Dualla have booked their place in this year’s County junior B football final.

The Mid Tipp side defeated Shannon Rovers in today’s semi-final clash in Templederry.

Trailing four points at half-time, Boherlahan outscored Rovers 0-05 to 0-00 in the second half to win on a final score of 0-07 to 1-03.

They now go on to the final to play the winners of Kilruane MacDonaghs and Cappawhite.