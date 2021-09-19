Results and fixtures as Tipperary football championships heat up

Four games took place yesterday in the county senior football championship.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash were 1-12 to 0-10 winners over Moyne/Templetuohy whilst in the same group Ballyporeen and Éire Óg Annacarty played out a draw, finishing nine points apiece.

In Group 4, Killenaule were 1-12 to 1-07 winners over Rockwell Rovers whilst JK Brackens and Loughmore-Castleiney finished at 10 points a piece.





Four more games in the county senior football championship take place this afternoon.

The two evening games see Ardfinnan take on Moycarkey-Borris in Golden at half-5 whilst at the same time in Boherlahan, Cahir take on Upperchurch-Drombane.

Before that though at 2 o’clock, Arravale Rovers take on county champions Clonmel Commercials in Cahir while at the same time, we’ll have live commentary of Aherlow vs Moyle Rovers in Cashel with thanks to Larry O’Keeffe Furniture Clonmel and Mitchelstown.

Tipperary Football PRO Anthony Shelly says Aherlow have something extra this year:

“You know what you’re going to get from them, they’re honest, they’ll go as hard as they can for as long as they can but there is a bit more than that about them this yea, but they are playing Moyle Rovers who as we know are a very talented side.

“I could see the first quarter for them as being very important, they can’t let Moyle Rovers get away from them in that quarter and try take them down the stretch.

“Ultimately at the end of the day, particularly when the game opens up later on, Moyle Rovers will be just too slick for them and will probably come out winners at the end of the day but if there was to be a surprise, this is the one I’d be calling it in.”

There’s also three games taking place in the intermediate football championship today.

Clonoulty/Rossmore take on JK Brackens B in The Ragg at 2 whilst at half past 5 Grangemockler/Ballyneale take on Mullinahone in Carrick and Cashel King Cormacs take on Drom-Inch at the same time in Holycross.

Meanwhile in last nights under 19 A hurling county semi-final, Thurles Sarsfields beat Kiladangan 6-23 to 4-05.

In yesterday’s Under 19 B semi-final, Holycross/Ballycahiil beat Ballinahinch/Templederry 3-27 to 2-14.

Saturday’s Intermediate football championship results:

Clonmel commercials B 2-04 Fethard 0-10

Golden-Kilfeacle 0-14 Loughmore-Castleiney B 2-07

Galtee Rovers 4-15 Father Sheehys 1-08

Borrisokane 2-03 Moyle Rovers 2-13