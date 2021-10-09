RESULTS: Éire Óg Annacarty retain Dan Breen status whilst Ballybacon win penalty shootout

There was huge drama in Saturday’s Tipperary club hurling championship, where four relegation semi-finals were taking place.

In the Dan Breen relegation semi-final, Éire Óg Annacarty beat Holycross/Ballycahill after extra time to retain their senior A status.

The west side were four point winners, on a full-time score of 2-26 to 2-22 after extra time.





Holycross will now face the loser’s of Moycarkey-Borris and Roscrea in the relegation final.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate relegation semi-final, extra-time wasn’t enough to separate Ballybacon/Grange and Arravale Rovers in Cahir.

The sides finished level on a score of Ballybacon 1-22 Arravale 0-25 after extra-time and penalties were needed to settle the tie.

Ballybacon came away with the victory, winning the penalty shootout 3-1 to retain their intermediate status.

In the Seamus O’Riain cup, this year’s relegation final will be contested between Burgess and Lorrha.

That’s after Burgess were defeated by Sean Treacys in Saturday’s relegation semi-final on a full-time score of 2-20 to 1-16.

Lorrha meanwhile were beaten by Newport in the other semi-final, on a full-time score of 0-25 to 0-14.

Newport led from start to finish, with 11 players on the score sheet, including 0-4 from the bench.

Newport built on a 0-14 to 0-8 lead at half time, to win comfortably by 0-25 to 0-14.

Pa Ryan top scored with four points, with Darragh Carroll, Daniel Carew, Kealan Floyd and Colin Floyd each scoring 0-3.

County goalkeeper Brian Hogan top scored for Lorrha, scoring 0-7 from centre back.