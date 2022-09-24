RESULTS: Drama across Tipperary as semi-final places are secured for clubs across the top four grades

There was drama all around the county today in the Tipperary hurling championships.

11 games across Tipperary’s top four grades on Saturday provided spectators with great entertainment.

In the senior grade, Drom-Inch knocked out reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney iN their quarter-final clash on a scoreline of 0-21 to 0-18.





Joining Drom in the semi-finals is Kilruane MacDonaghs, that’s after the magpies defeated Toomevara 2-17 to 2-15 in their last eight tie.

Meanwhile, this year’s relegation final will be contested between Templederry and Éire Óg Annacarty.

Templederry lost their semi-final to Mullinahone on a final scoreline of 0-24 to 2-14 whilst Annacarty were beaten 1-20 to 0-17 by Moycarkey-Borris.

Two semi-final spots were also decided today in the premier intermediate hurling championship.

Burgess became the first team through to the last four, beating Cashel King Cormacs 3-27 to 2-23 after extra-time.

Joining them is Gortnahoe-Glengoole following their 1-22 to 2-16 win over Portroe.

Elsewhere in that grade, Newport secured their tier two status with a 0-23 to 3-13 win over Kiladangan B in their relegation semi-final.

There was plenty of drama in the intermediate preliminary quarter-final where penalties were needed to separate Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Boherlahan-Dualla.

With the sides finishing on 3-21 a piece after extra-time, it was Kilsheelan who progressed, winning the shootout 4-3.

Elsewhere in the Intermediate grade, a long range Brendan Cummins free helped Ballybacon/Grange to a 2-14 to 0-19 win over Ballinahinch in their relegation semi-final.

Finally, two Junior A quarter-finals took place on Saturday.

They saw Thurles Sarsfields defeat Latin-Cullen 3-22 to 3-18 and Upperchurch-Drombane beat Galtee Rovers 1-16 to 0-06.