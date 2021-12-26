RESULTS: Under 21 titles for Kiladangan, Grangemockler-Ballyneale and Boherlahan/Dualla

The results from all of today’s five divisional under 21 hurling games are in.

In the North, Kiladangan defeated Roscrea to capture the Under 21 North A title.

The final score in Toomevara was Kiladangan 3-18 Roscrea 0-10.





The win means Kiladangan have now won every adult divisional competition they’ve entered in 2021, following Senior, Junior A, Junior C and Under 19 A North titles.

Elsewhere, Drom-Inch needed extra-time to defeat Holycross/Ballycahill in Mid A semi-final in The Ragg.

It finished up Drom 0-17 Holycross 0-16 after extra time.

Boherlahan-Dualla were crowned Mid B champions today, following their win over Upperchurch-Drombane in Littleton.

Goals proved the difference as Boherlahan took victory on a final score of 4-16 to 0-16.

Meanwhile in the South A semi-final, Mullinahone had a comprehensive win over Carrick Swans.

It finished up 1-21 to 1-05 to Mullinahone in Clonmel, they now go on to play St. Mary’s in the final on January 3rd.

Grangemockler-Ballyneale were crowned South B champions this afternoon.

That’s after they beat Cahir on a full-time score of 3-18 to 3-15 in Carrick this afternoon.