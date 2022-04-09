Restrictions on visitation at Tipperary University Hospital have been lifted.

The TUH hospital outbreak team made the decision yesterday evening.

However the public attending will be required to follow visiting guidance rules by only visiting between 2pm and 4pm and 6.30pm – 8.30pm.





All adult inpatients will be allowed 2 visitors per visiting period, mask must be worn, a COVID-19 visitor questionnaire must be completed and visits should last 1 hour.

There are no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.