The residential vacancy rate in Tipperary is significantly higher than the national average.

Meanwhile the Premier County accounted for less than 2% of the residential buildings under construction in Ireland last month.

The latest GeoDirectory Residential Builders Report shows 5.4% of dwellings in Tipperary were empty last month compared with 4.2% across the country.





The twice-annual residential buildings report – prepared by EY – found that a total of 86,708 residential buildings were classified as vacant across Ireland by GeoDirectory, a 5.9% drop when compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile there were 381 residential buildings under construction in Tipperary last month accounting for 1.7% of the overall number being built in Ireland.

466 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in Tipperary in the year to June while nationally nearly 34,200 were added.

When it comes to residential property transactions 1,324 were recorded in the Premier with 3.6% of those being new dwellings while the average property price in the county was €200,000.