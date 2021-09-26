REPORT: Cashel King Cormacs overcome Lorrha to progress in Seamus O’Riain Cup

Cashel King Cormacs booked their place in the knockout stages of the O Riain Cup today by the narrowest of margins.

A hard fought 1-25 to 2-17 win over Lorrha in Moneygall put Cashel on 4 points in Group 4.

Portroes 1-18 to 2-12 win also put both sides on four points in the group.





Cashel’s score difference of +5 meant they topped the group.

While Portroe and St Mary’s both ended on +4 with the Clonmel side qualifying by virtue of scoring one more point than Portroe over the three games.

Cashel could have lost out only for two late points by Ger Browne and Eoghan Connolly, while Lorrha were searching for a win which would’ve saved them from the relegation playoff.

Browne was a constant menace scoring 0-9, eight from play.

While captain Ross Bonnar contributed 1-5.