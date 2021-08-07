Renewed visiting restrictions at UHL amidst covid-19 outbreak

Management at University Hospital Limerick have announced renewed visiting restrictions due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

It becomes the latest local hospital to do so, after Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel also introduced infection control measures.

UL Hospitals Group say that two wards are currently affected by the outbreak, and as a result, visiting has been restricted on all inpatient wards there.





Restrictions to visits at the A&E, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit and the Acute Medical Assessment Unit also remain in place.

Management say the decision has been made to reimpose the measures in the interest of patient safety and to keep essential services open for all patients.

The easing of visitor restrictions had only been announced at UHL on July 28th, and anybody who had already booked a visit through ward managers can proceed as planned.

Exceptions to the ban include parents visiting children, and visits to ‘end of life’ or critically ill patients.

The restrictions only affect UHL at the moment, and management say the situation will be reviewed early next week.