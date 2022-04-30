Relief as both Nenagh Ormond & Clonmel RFC win their AIL relegation playoffs

There’s a huge sense of relief in Nenagh Ormond and Clonmel Rugby Club’s this afternoon as both teams avoided relegation in the AIL.

Nenagh Ormond won their Division 2A relegation playoff with Rainey Old Boys, after drawing the first leg in Derry, Nenagh won the second leg in New Ormond Park 26-13.

Tries from Peter Coman and Evan Murphy along with the boot of Conor McMahon have helped Nenagh to secure their place in Division 2A/





Meanwhile, Clonmel have retained their place in Division 2C.

The Tipp side took a 16 point lead from the first leg into their second leg tie with City of Derry this afternoon.

City of Derry won today’s game 17-8 but Clonmel take the victory on an aggregate score of 41-34.