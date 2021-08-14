Relegation finals await Tipperary Ladies Footballers and Intermediate camogie sides

It’s been a tough day for Tipperary with both the ladies football team and intermediate camogie teams suffering relegation semi-final defeats.

The Ladies Footballers were beaten by Kerry in Mallow, on a full-time score of 2-16 to 0-07.

Declan Carr’s side now go on to play a relegation final against the losers of Cavan and Tyrone.





Meanwhile, the intermediate camogie side were narrowly beaten by Kildare today in their relegation semi-final.

Cian Treacy’s side were beaten 2-14 to 1-14 by the Lilywhites in Ballinasloe.

They now go on to play a relegation final with Carlow.