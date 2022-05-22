Regional Hub for women’s health established in Nenagh Hospital

A Regional Hub for women’s health has been established at Nenagh Hospital.

Located in the new €1.4 million extension to the outpatients department the aim is to improve access to diagnostics and reduce wait times for specialist care for women in the MidWest.

There are three elements to this hub: an ambulatory gynaecology unit has opened, a menopause clinic is to commence this year, as is a subfertility service.





Cathrina Ryan, Director of Nursing, at Nenagh Hospital, says they are truly privileged as a hospital to be in a position to offer this service to the women of the MidWest.