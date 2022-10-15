Referees appointed for this year’s senior and premier intermediate hurling finals

Referees have been appointed ahead of next weekend’s county premier intermediate and senior hurling finals.

This year’s senior hurling final between Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan will be refereed by Thurles Gaels clubman Kevin Jordan.

Before the senior final next weekend, the Premier intermediate hurling final sees Roscrea take on Gortnahoe-Glengoole.





Newcastle GAA clubman Michael Kennedy will be the man in the middle for that game.

Both games will be live here on Tipp FM next Sunday, October 23rd.