Referees appointed for Tipperary football finals

Referees have been appointed for this year’s county senior and intermediate football finals.

The man in the middle for this year’s senior decider between Clonmel Commercials and Upperchurch-Drombane is Moyle Rovers man Seán Lonergan.

Meanwhile, the intermediate football final between Mullinahone and Ballina is to be officiated by Moyne/Templetuohy club man Seán Everard.





Both of those games take place in Semple Stadium on Sunday October 16th.

Elsewhere, this year’s Tom Cusack cup decider between Killenaule and Rockwell Rovers will be reffed by Jonathan Cullen of Loughmore-Castleiney.

That game is scheduled to take place on Saturday October 15th.