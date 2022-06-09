Real Madrid player plays 5-a-side game in Fethard Town Park

A famous soccer player graced the field’s of Fethard this week.

Real Madrid’s Alvaro Odriozola took part in a 5-a-side game at Fethard Town Park on Tuesday evening.

The Spanish international defender, who’s now on loan at Italian side Fiorentina, lined out for one of the teams in the Fethard Soccer League.





The 26-year-old is said to be a horse racing fan and is friends with Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien, who plays in the league at Fethard Town Park.

Fethard Town Park thanked Joseph O’Brien for facilitating the Spaniards appearance.