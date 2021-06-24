Rachael Blackmore to receive civic reception this evening

Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore will be feted by Tipperary County Council this evening following her racing exploits in the first half of this year.

A virtual civic reception is being held by the Council to celebrate and honour her achievements in becoming leading jockey at Cheltenham and also saddling the winner at the Aintree Grand National.

The event is to be held this evening, after being postponed from last week’s original date due to Rachael’s racing engagements at Ascot.





A recording of the event will be available on tipperarycoco.ie from tomorrow.