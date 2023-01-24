Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle looking to get back to winning ways

Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle will be looking to get back to winning ways at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The duo suffered defeat for the very first time when the star mare could only finish 3rd in Fairyhouse last month.

Honeysuckle will be running in the Grade 1 Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle on Sunday week in Leopardstown.





It’s a race that the duo has won in each of the least three seasons and Rachael Blackmore is hoping for another good performance in the race:

“She seems in good form and I’m really looking forward to getting back on her again.

“She has just been incredible, she really really has.

“She has put up some extremely good performances In Leopardstown and the first time we went there we were unsure over two miles but what she has done since over that trip has been incredible.

“She seems to really enjoy going around Leopardstown and it’s a fantastic festival, there was some atmosphere there last year and she got an unbelievable reception so I’m really looking forward to getting back on her again and hopefully we can have some success.”