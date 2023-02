The first on an eight race card at Powerstown Park in Clonmel has gotten underway in the last few minutes

The feature is the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle at 2.15 which is worth €35,000.

Rachael Blackmore will be on board the Cheltenham bound Hidden Valley Lake in this one.





The Henry de Bromhead trained 6 year old is locally owned by Robcour.