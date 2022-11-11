Quinlan: Healy has set his standard with South Africa performance

It was a great night for Munster’s Tipperary contingent in Pairc Uí Chaoimh last night.

Ben Healy and Diarmuid Barron both played key roles in Munster’s 28-14 win over South Africa.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron went over the line for a try whilst Nenagh’s Healy set up two tries and kicked all four conversions.





Former Munster player and Tipp man Alan Quinlan was impressed by how Healy bounced back from what he called a ‘poor cameo’ against Leinster.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Quinlan says that’s the standard Healy must keep up going forward:

“I think he had a really poor cameo against Leinster when he came off the bench. He was soft in the tackle for Luke McGrath’s try, dropped the ball twice and made a couple of mistakes and that can happen anyone but what Ben has to do is probably realise that you can’t wait for a reaction every time, so that’s the standard now.

“He was superb last night, even defensively which is not one of his biggest strengths for a big man.

“He was really good last night, he had a little bit of edge to him.

“Ben is still learning himself and he’s a very talented player and I think it was a really big performance from him last night.”