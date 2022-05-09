Quinlan: Healy and Munster will learn a lot from loss to Toulouse

Alan Quinlan says Munster and Ben Healy can learn a lot from Saturday’s loss to Toulouse.

Munster were beaten in their Champions Cup quarter-final by the French side on penalty kicks, after the sides finished level on 24 points a piece.

Nenagh outhalf Ben Healy missed two of his kicks in the shootout, whilst also having both a match winning drop goal and long range penalty go wide.





Speaking on Newstalk, Tipp native Alan Quinlan says he was gutted for the 22 year old:

“I have to say though, Ben Healy, it’s heartbreaking for him, I know Conor Murray missed one as well, but for Ben Healy he probably feels the worst, I was gutted for him.

“You put Ben Healy down to kick those penalties again, he’d kick them no problem, it’s just it happens, it’s pressure nerves.

“Look at the fine margins in sport, he could’ve been the here, the drop goal right at the end that just went agonisingly wide, he could’ve been the hero.

“I’m just thinking back to Ronan O’Gara in 2000 missing those kicks against Northampton, he went on after that and nailed drop goals and penalties for years after in huge games.

“It’s really really tough for Ben Healy and it’s tough for all of the Munster players because they weren’t expected to win and I think they will learn a lot from this.”