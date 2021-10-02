Tipperary senior camogie championship continues today as quarter-final rankings begin to take shape

The Tipperary senior camogie championship continues this evening with four games taking place.

In Group 1, quarter-final ranking positions will be decided following today’s games.

Thurles Sarsfields host Toomevara at 4pm whilst at 4.30pm, Annacarty welcome county champions Drom-Inch.





Camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says Annacarty will have good momentum going into today’s game:

“I think it’s going to be a real interesting affair.

“Annacarty started off poorly with a loss to Thurles Sarsfields but they’ve bounced back since by beating Toome and a very impressive win against Clonoulty which would have caught many people by surprise last weekend.

“They’re going into this game with nice momentum and good confidence and they’re facing Drom who wouldn’t have learned anything playing against Toomevara last weekend.

“There’s never much between these sides, Drom have had the upper hand but they’ve had to earn every point and score that they’ve ever scored against Annacarty.

“I think we’ll really know a lot about Drom and Annacarty after this game.”

Two games take place at 4.30pm in Group 2.

They see Burgess/Duharra play Nenagh in Kilcoleman and Cashel host Silvermines.