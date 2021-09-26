Quarter-final & relegation places confirmed for Tipperary senior hurling championships

The county senior hurling championship last eight has been decided.

Borrisileigh claimed the final quarter-final spot today, following their 1-16 to 0-09 win over Nenagh Eire Og.

That means the final eight teams in the Dan Breen are Kiladangan, Loughmore/Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields, Upperchurch-Drombane, Mullinahone, Clonoulty/Rossmore. Kilruane MacDonaghs and Borrisileigh.





The four teams who will be competing in the relegation playoffs are Eire Og Annacarty, Moycarkey-Borris, Roscrea and Holycross.

In the Seamus O’Riain, Burgess were 0-17 to 0-12 winners over Thurles Sarsfields B in Dolla in the final group game.

The last eight for the Seamus O’Riain will be Kiladangan B, Thurles Sarsfields B, Templederry, Clonakenny, Killenaule, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Cashel King Cormacs and St. Mary’s.

The Seamus O’Riain relegation battle will consist of Burgess, Newport, Sean Treacys and Lorrha.

The draws for the quarter-finals and relegation semi-finals of both championships along with the intermediate championship draws will be made on Monday evening.