Quarter-final matchups set in Tipperary senior camogie championship

The group stages of the county senior camogie championship came to a conclusion last night.

In group 1, Burgess/Duharra were 1-12 to 0-10 winners over Silvermines whilst Cashel were 4-16 to 0-08 winners over Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

That means Cashel top the group and go straight to a semi-final whilst Burgess/Duharra and Thurles Sarsfields make the quarter-finals.





In Group 2 yesterday, Drom-Inch beat Annacarty 2-12 to 1-07 whilst 2-12 from Cáit Devane saw Clonoulty/Rossmore beat Nenagh Éire Óg 6-23 to 2-04.

Those results mean Drom-Inch top the group and go straight to a semi-final whilst Clonoulty/Rossmore and Annacarty are through to the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals will see Burgess/Duharra play Annacarty whils Clonoulty/Rossmore will meet Thurles Sarsfields.

In the intermediate championship yesterday, the results were Boherlahan 5-18 Toomevara 5-04, Borrisileigh 1-07 Shannon Rovers 0-09, Newport/Ballinahinch 2-10 Cahir 2-09.

The final round of fixtures in the intermediate championship takes place next weekend.