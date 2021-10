It’s quarter-finals day in the Tipperary senior camogie championship, with all four last-eight ties down for decision.

At 3pm, Cashel play against last year’s intermediate champions Thurles Sarsfields in Golden.

At the same time, in The Ragg, county champions Drom-Inch take on Silvermines.





Then at 3.30pm, Burgess/Duharra play at home against last year’s beaten county finalists Clonoulty/Rossmore.

The last quarter-final throws-in at 4pm and sees Annacarty host Nenagh.