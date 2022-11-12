Public Order offences on the rise in Tipperary

Public Order offences are on the rise in Tipperary.

Gardaí in Tipperary responded to 10 public order incidents in the past ten days.

7 of the these were in Nenagh, with three in Newport and one in Roscrea.





Those responsible were arrested, sent forward to court and fines were issued.

Sergeant in Charge of Nenagh Garda Station Declan O’Carroll told Tipp FM there is zero tolerance of these kinds of incidents:

“When Gardaí have to respond to an incident, it needs to be dealt with and unfortunately these incidents seem to be becoming more prevalent.”