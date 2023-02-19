Public Midlands Cat Club run event taking place in Thurles today

Around 80 of the country’s finest felines will be on show in Thurles today.

The Presentation Sports Complex is the venue for the Midlands Cat Club run event.

As well as Persian’s, Burmese and Maine Coons there is also a category for non-pedigree cats in the Household Pet section.





PRO for the Midlands Cat Club Louise Garcia says those attending today event will also have an opportunity to vote for their favourite.

“Everybody coming in through the door will get a voting slip and they can go around – there should be about 80 cats there – and they can choose their absolute favourite cat.

“Those votes will be added up and we’re going to have a special prize and a rosette for the visitors favourite chosen by the people of Tipperary.”

The show is open to the public from 12.30 to 5pm today.