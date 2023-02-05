Protestors calling for the ban of hare coursing will gather in Clonmel today

Protestors are gathering at the National Hare Coursing Meeting in Tipp this lunchtime.

They’re calling for an end to the sport, which involves muzzled greyhounds chasing hares.

A bill – calling for an outright ban – is currently before the Dáil.





Animal rights activist John Carmody is among those protesting at Powerstown Park in Clonmel.

He says the event is nothing short of a “cruelty fest”.

“Ireland has turned a corner when it comes to human rights, gay rights, and, of course, animal rights. We were very successful in bringing in so much legislation, which is why we are very hopeful that we can progress a bill to ban hare coursing, so it’s really important that protestors turn up today. I’m going to call for the public to get behind the campaign.”

Carmody is particularly appealing for TDs to support the Ban on Hare Coursing Bill, currently before the Dáil.

“Animal rights campaigners would be encouraging progressive and compassionate TDs, anywhere in the country, who would be looking in on today’s protest, and of course those here in Powerstown Park, to get behind the campaign and, when given the chance this year, to stand on the right side of history and put your name beside progress and compassion over cruelty.”