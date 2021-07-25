Problems with new junction layout in Thurles easing according to local councillor

Problems with a new junction layout in Thurles are easing according to a local councillor.

Motorists had complained of lengthy delays in the vicinity of a new traffic light system at the new Lidl outlet on the Slievenamon Road in the town.

At its worst there were tailbacks as far as the golf course and Liberty Square.





Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus Hanafin says while there were problems things are improving.

“I had a lot of concerns about that junction myself and I would have flagged that with regards the design and layout of it.”

“There are certainly some issues that need to be addressed and we were promised at our meeting on Monday – the commitment was given that those issues were being dealt with. One of the serious issues is about the sequencing of the lights and the timing between them – that’s something that can only be tweaked by trial and error and that’s happening every single day.”

“And the promise we were given was that every day we would see an improvement there and I think to be fair it is starting to work a bit better.”