A well-known local cheese has picked up more awards at a prestigious ceremony in the UK.

Cashel Blue has been named Best Irish Cheese, and Reserve Champion, at British & Irish Cheese Awards.

The local Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers took two of this year’s top honours in the ceremony at the Bath & West Showground out of 600 entries.





Cashel Blue is a characterful semi soft blue cow’s milk cheese with a full flavour and signature tang.