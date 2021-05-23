Power unhappy with penalty rule following Wicklow win

Tipperary football manager David Power says the new penalty rule is going to win and lose big games.

His side were reduced to 14-men in the 64th minute against Wicklow yesterday when Emmet Moloney received a second yellow card.

Jimmy Feehan also had to leave the field late on, after receiving a black card and conceding a penalty late, which Wicklow scored.





Speaking to Tipp FM after yesterday’s 2-12 to 1-12 win, David Power was unhappy with the officiating:

“I would say the penalty was definitely not a penalty, we had the cover.

“This rule is at the discretion of the referee and I would say the Wicklow man really made the most of it as well.

“I just really thought the referee was poor at times there today, I thought some of the decisions were absolutely crazy.

“Three’s too much interpretation, it’s really up to the referee and I can see that being a big talking point as we actually go into the championship.

“It’s going to win and lose big games.”