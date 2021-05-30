Power: ‘Tipp’s Munster and All-Ireland final is in two weeks time’

Tipperary face a relegation play-off with Longford in two weeks time in the National Football League.

That’s after David Power’s side lost to Offaly by five points yesterday on a final score of 1-17 to 1-12.

Tipperary picked up a number of injuries during yesterday’s game, having to make three first half-substitutions.





Manager David Power says getting players ready for the relegation playoff is very important:

“I think our Munster final, our All-Ireland final is probably in two weeks time to be honest with you.

“This relegation semi-final and getting lads to be ready for that is going to be key.

“It’s unforgiving these fourteen days in many ways.

“When things are going well and injury free it looks perfect but when things are going wrong for you, it’s very tough out there.”