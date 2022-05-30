Power: Squad turnover problem needs addressing for Tipperary senior football team

Squad turnover is an issue that must be addressed for the Tipperary senior football team.

That’s according to manager David Power who saw his side crash out of the Tailteann Cup yesterday, losing to Carlow 1-12 to 1-10.

Only four players who played in the historic 2020 Munster final lined out for Tipperary yesterday.





Speaking to Stephen Gleeson after yesterday’s defeat, David Power says the squad turnover issue will have to be addressed:

“We just never got going, we went twenty minutes without scoring in the second half, you can’t do that in championship football and be expecting to win.

“It’s going to be a long summer now and we’re going to have to look at things and see how we can improve.

“Our panel every year seems to be turning over too many players and we are going to have to look at that as well.

“We have to start building consistency and it’s very hard to build consistency and continuity when there’s a huge turnover of player on our panel so look, that’s something we have to look again.”