Power: Plenty of things to work on following Waterford win

Tipperary are through to the Munster senior football semi-finals.

That’s after David Power’s men defeated Waterford in last night’s quarter-final on a score line of 2-13 to 1-8.

Conor Sweeney got the Premier’s first goal from the penalty spot whilst Steven O’Brien marked his return from injury with a goal of his own.





Speaking in Fraher Field after the full-time whistle, Tipp manager David Power was happy with how his side responded the Déise took a 1-1 to 0-00 lead early on:

“To be fair to the lads, 1-1 to Waterford and it looked like we were going to be under the cosh but the lads came back.

“I thought we played some good football at times but I thought there was things, I thought we still had some sloppy shooting, I thought we still had sloppy turnovers and they are things we have to improve on.

“Isn’t it great to be talking about things we have to improve on and we know we have to improve on going in to the Limerick game in two weeks time.”

Tipp will play Limerick in the semi-finals after the Treaty defeated Clare in a penalty shootout last night.