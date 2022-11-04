Playoff season begins for Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions

Orla O’Dwyer and the Brisbane Lions are preparing for post season action tomorrow morning.

The Tipperary native’s side finished top of the AFLW table after the regular season, giving them a home qualifying final tie.

Eight teams make the AFLW playoffs, with the top four and bottom four being split.





The top team plays the fourth team, whilst second plays third. The winners of these games receive a bye into the preliminary finals. Meanwhile, the losers play the following weekend against the winners of the 5th vs 8th and 6th vs 7th matchups.

The Brisbane Lions take on Richmond at 5.10am Irish time on Saturday at the Metricon Stadium in their qualifying final.

A win for the Lions would see them secure a home preliminary final spot in two weeks time whilst a loss would see them into the semi-final next weekend.