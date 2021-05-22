Plans submitted for new community hall in Boherlahan

Plans have been submitted to Tipperary County Council for a new community hall in Boherlahan.

The application from the Dualla Community Association seeks to demolish the existing hall which would be replaced with a new building incorporating a new community hall, meeting rooms, social area, tea rooms and toilet facilities.

A new car parking area and entrance onto the public road at Ardmayle East is also included in the application.





Dualla Community Association withdrew a previous application for a new community hall on March 1st last following some local opposition to aspects of the plans relating to the use of a section of Bianconi park to increase car parking capacity.

A decision is due on the latest planning application on July 13th next.