Plans submitted for Lough Derg welcome Centre in Birdhill

Plans for what is described as a Lough Derg Welcome Centre have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

The tourism development planned for Birdhill aims to attract in the region of 20,000 visitors a year.

The former creamery site in the village would be developed to incorporate what’s described as a “Best of Lough Derg” retail and showcase space together with a café and visitor facilities.





The plans also include a children’s play area and a themed “Lough Derg” golf putting area on the 1.2 hectare site along with 41 car parking spaces.

If given the green light by Tipperary County Council seven people would be employed in phase one of the project proposed by Caroline and John Rice.

A decision is due by the end of October.

A second phase – which would be subject to a separate planning application -would see an expansion of the exhibition area and a 360 degree cinematic experience which will exhibit commissioned footage of the Lough Derg area.