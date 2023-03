Plans have been unveiled for a residential development in Clonmel specifically for the elderly.

Clerihan based Cooney Engineering & Construction have lodged a planning application with Tipperary County Council for 18 bungalows at the junction of the Silversprings Road and Davis Road.

The dwellings would consist of detached, semi-detached and terraced 2-bed bungalows.





A decision is due from planning officials by April 27th next.