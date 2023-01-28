Plans lodged to transform disused pub in Templemore

Plans to repurpose a former public house in Mid-Tipp have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

Lisgorm Services Ltd in the name of Rosaleen Dwyer have submitted proposals for a change of use of a disused pub on Main Street in Templemore.

It would be converted to a creche over three floors while a change of use is also proposed for three existing sheds – one to a staff area, another to a toddler/sleeping area and the third to an after school recreational area.





A decision is due from the planning authority by March 16th next.