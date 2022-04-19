Plans lodged for telecommunications masts at Clonmel & Thurles sports grounds

Plans for telecommunications masts at sports grounds in Clonmel and Thurles have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

Hibernian Cellular Networks Ltd are behind proposals for a 36 metre high structure at Peake Villa’s grounds at Loughtagalla, Thurles.

If given the go-ahead it would provide high speed wireless data and broadband services.





Meanwhile Shared Access Ltd have lodged an application for a 10 metre high mast at Clonmel Town’s facility on the Cashel Road in the town.

This would be used by Three Ireland and other operators.

Tipperary County Council planners are due to rule on the proposals in early June.