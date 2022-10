Plans for a development just off the M8 near Cahir have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

The one hectare site at Scartnaglorane is just off Junction 11 on the motorway.

The latest proposals from John O’Leary are for two diesel pumps and forecourt together with truck and car parking spaces including electric car charging points.





He has made eight previous applications for larger developments of this kind on the same site.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by November 27th.