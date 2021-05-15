Plans for 75 housing units in South Tipperary lodged with Tipperary County Council

Plans for two significant housing developments in South Tipperary have been lodged with the County Council.

Both proposals are for Clonmel and are for a total of 75 housing units.

Crann Ard Developments is the company behind proposals for the Fethard Road in Clonmel.





They have lodged a planning application for 55 residential units for the Glencarra Estate which would include detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

The proposed development will also include a landscaped public open space with play areas.

If granted permission access to the development would be provided via the existing entrance to the Glencarra and Crann Ard Estates onto the Fethard road.

Meanwhile on the other side of the river Suir, Newpark Properties Limited are planning 20 bungalows for the Coleville Road.

A decision on both Clonmel developments is due in early July.