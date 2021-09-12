Plans for 115 residential units in Clonmel lodged with An Bord Pleanála

Proposals for a significant housing development in South Tipp have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

The application from Dublin based Torca Development Limited is for a site in Clonmel.

115 residential units are planned for Clonmel under a Strategic Housing Development application lodged with An Bord Pleanala.





It would be made up of 68 houses and 47 apartments on a 5.2 hectare site at Croan Lower on the Coleville Road in the town.

It’s a greenfield site which is currently in agricultural use along the south bank of the River Suir.

A two-storey creche is included in the plans together with 181 car parking spaces and 366 cycle parking spaces

Strategic Housing Developments are applications that go directly to An Bord Pleanála for decision and cannot be appealed.

The aim is to speed up the planning application process and accelerate delivery of larger housing proposals.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanala by December 23rd next.