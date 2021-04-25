Planning permission sought for a huge new housing development in Clonmel

Planning permission is being sought for a huge new housing development in Clonmel.

Crann Ard Developments are looking to build 59 units at the Crann Ard and Glencarra Estates on the Fethard Road at Ardgeeha Upper.

The plans provide for 39 three-bed houses, as well as 10 one-bed apartments and 10 three-bed duplexes.





The development would also include a public open space with play area, 132 car parking spaces and 46 bike spaces.

Tipperary County Council is due to make a decision on the plans in mid June.