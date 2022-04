Planning permission has been granted to a solar farm in Rathduff, near Thomastown.

With this, the development would be in operation for 35 years.

Renewable Energy Systems will have five years to complete the Solar PV Energy Development on a 42 hectare site.





It will include a single storey electrical substation building, electrical transformer and inverter substation modules, solar PV panels and ancillary works and landscaping and habitat enhancement.