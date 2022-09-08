Planning application has been submitted for another solar farm in West Tipperary

A planning application has been submitted for another solar farm in West Tipp.

Power Capital Developments Ltd was granted permission for a 39 hectare site at Barnanalleen and Lisheennamalausa near Monard earlier this year.

The Dublin registered company is now seeking approval for a much bigger solar PV development at Barnanalleen, Moanmore and Seskin.





This 92 hectare – or 227 acre – project could operate as an independent development as well as in conjunction with the previously granted neighbouring site.

If approved the operational lifespan of the solar farm would be for 35 years.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by October 10th.