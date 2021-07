A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for a housing development in Fethard.

The proposals for An Seanline off Kerry Street are from Cork based Coolquay Developments Ltd.

The plans include the construction of 22 residential units in all – these would consist of 10 semi-detached 3 bedroom units, 8 semi-detached 2 bedroom units and 4 one bedroom “own door” apartments.





A decision from planning officials is due by August 18th next.