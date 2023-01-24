“Physically impossible” to increase road salting in Tipp, says Director of Services

Members of municipal districts across Tipperary have been told that it would be “physically impossible” to increase road salting around the County.

Director of Services Marcus O’Connor told members of the Nenagh MD that the county council are doing everything they physically can to keep roads across the county safe during the prolonged cold snaps.

Councillors raised questions as to whether it would be possible to salt local roads, particularly where there were schools on them in the interest of safety.





However, the Director of Services said that even if the council had every gritting machine in the country, it still would not be possible to scale up the winter maintenance plan.