Philip Austin announces retirement from inter-county football

Philip Austin has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Borrisokane man made his Tipperary football debut in 2006, going on to win a Munster Football title in 2020 along with a pair of Division Four and a pair of Division Three league titles with the Premier.

Austin scored a vital point late on to help secure victory in last year’s historic Munster final victory over Cork after coming on off the bench.





The 34-year-old tweeted this afternoon saying “Goodbye to the Tipperary football family and thanks for the memories”.