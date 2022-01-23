Phased return of routine hospital care returning in the Midwest

A phased return of routine hospital care has returned in the Midwest.

UL Hospitals Group, including Nenagh and UHL, has seen the gradual re-introduction of surgeries, endoscopy and outpatient appointments as Covid-19 cases drop.

Management say that any cancelled appointments in recent weeks will be rescheduled as soon as possible, but time-critical cases are still being prioritised.





Friday, five percent of healthcare workers in the hospital group were out with Covid-related absences – a figure which has been dropping in the last fortnight.

UL Hospitals Group CEO, Colette Cowan, sent her best wishes for a full recovery to all staff who are currently unwell:

“Once again, our staff have proven to be extraordinarily flexible and courageous during this latest wave of the pandemic.

“With a significant number of their colleagues absent for work for numerous reasons associated with COVID-19, many staff were required to redeploy to the frontline and support essential services.

“I applaud them for their professionalism, their compassion for patients, and their efforts to ensure that essential services remained open for patients who needed them most at this time.”